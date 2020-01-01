Billboard Debuts Top Dance/Electronic Songs of the Decade

As 2019 comes to an end and the dawn of a new decade is upon us, there's no better time to reflect on what music made the most impact over the last ten years. While there are numerous ways to measure this, Billboard relies on airplay, streams, and sales. These charts tend to ruffle some feathers and are deemed as inaccurate representations of true quality music, e.g. Imagine Dragons claiming the majority of the top spots on the Rock charts. However, the Dance/Electronic decade-end chart seems to have had better success summing up our community's top hits.

In the top 10 are those few artists who have transcended the confines of the EDM market and entered into mainstream success. Leading the pack with the number one spot is Marshmello for the track "Happier" with Bastille. Coming in respectively behind are The Chainsmokers, Zedd, Avicii, Major Lazer, Skrillex, and DJ Snake. Claiming the most spots on the list were Zedd and DJ Snake, both of which with six tracks listed.

While many can argue there have been more impactful tracks to come out in the last decade, Billboard stands by their data. The fact is these charts are based on mainstream likeability, it excludes so many of the key players in the broader sub-genres of dance music. No matter your stance, this does provide a small trip down memory lane.

See the full Billboard Decade-end Hot Dance/Electronic Songs here.

H/T: YourEDM

