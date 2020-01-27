Billie Eilish Becomes First Woman to Win All "Big Four" Grammys in One Night

Billie Eilish made history at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. At just 18 years old, she became the first woman to win all of the "big four" Grammy Awards in a single night. Those categories are Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year.

Her track "Bad Guy" earned her the Song and Record of the Year awards while the album from which the song came, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, earned her Album of the Year. In addition to the "big four," the album would also win her the award for Best Pop Vocal Album.

For most of the awards she won, she beat out Lizzo and Lil Nas X. The two didn't leave empty handed, however, as they each took home multiple awards themselves.

The producer of her album - which just so happens to be her older brother, FINNEAS - also took home the awards for Album, Record, and Song of the Year for his contributions to his sister's work. He would also win two on his own, Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, and Producer of the Year, Non-Classical.

H/T: Billboard

FOLLOW BILLIE EILISH:

Facebook: facebook.com/billieeilish

Twitter: twitter.com/billieeilish

Instagram: instagram.com/billieeilish

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/billie-eilish-lovely-crow