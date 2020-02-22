Billie Eilish Tops Big Week in U.K. with First #1, "No Time To Die"

Another song, another record set for Billie Eilish. The 18-year-old songstress has become the youngest singer to take a James Bond theme to the top of the charts. It was also her first Official Charts Company U.K. #1 single to date.

Eilish's "No Time To Die" is only the second Bond theme to hit the top of the charts, but it did so with the biggest opening week numbers ever. The only other theme to hit the top previously was Sam Smith's "Writing's On The Wall" in 2015.

The record chart-topping news comes amid a slew of additional accolades scored by Eilish. She recently surpassed the coveted 1 billion stream milestone in the U.K. and won big at the Brit Awards, taking home the award for top International Female Solo Artist.

Eilish additionally took the stage on the night of her Brit Award win, for a live performance of "No Time To Die."

The Bond theme titled "No Time To Die" was released on February 13th, ahead of the franchise's 25th film installment of the same name. The movie starring Daniel Craig is due out for release on April 10th.

FOLLOW BILLIE EILISH:

Facebook: facebook.com/billieeilish

Twitter: twitter.com/billieeilish

Instagram: instagram.com/billieeilish

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/billie-eilish-lovely-crow