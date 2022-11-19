Skip to main content
Government Officials Reject "Fugitive" Billy McFarland's Plans to Return to The Bahamas

Government Officials Reject "Fugitive" Billy McFarland's Plans to Return to The Bahamas

The Bahamian government is not giving any air to the idea of a Fyre Festival sequel.

Ian Moran

The Bahamian government is not giving any air to the idea of a Fyre Festival sequel.

After Billy McFarland's release from prison, the Bahamian government isn't open to considering second chances for the disgraced Fyre Festival founder.

McFarland wasted no time scheming his plan to return to The Bahamas. He recently took to TikTok to cryptically tease the details of a so-called scavenger hunt, "PYRT," which rapidly morphed into the groundwork for a nebulous follow-up to 2017's disastrous Fyre Festival on the island of Great Exuma.

It didn't take long for the Deputy Prime Minister of The Bahamas, Chester Cooper, to catch wind of McFarland waiting in the wings. In a statement obtained by TMZ, Cooper spelled it out for McFarland, whom he referred to as a "fugitive," that Bahamian locals have not forgotten how they were left holding the bag after his reckless antics. And "PYRT" now hangs in the balance.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

KHIVA
MUSIC RELEASES

KHIVA Drops Genre-Bending EP, "Phantom Forces"

The rising producer-rapper likened the impressive EP to "a bunch of separate personalities all working together."

By Mikala Lugen
ARTBAT
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Dom Dolla, ARTBAT, PinkPantheress and More [11/18/22]

New major releases include tracks from ILLENIUM, Nostalgix, ISOxo and more.

By Koji Aiken
[Press pic 2] Kaskade (c) Mark Owens
NEWS

Resorts World Las Vegas Inks Deal With Kaskade to Join Formidable 2023 Resident Lineup

Kaskade is set to debut at Resorts World's Zouk Nightclub in January 2023.

By Cameron Sunkel

"The Government of The Bahamas will not endorse or approve any event in The Bahamas associated with [McFarland]," reads the statement. "He is considered to be a fugitive, with several pending complaints made against him. Anyone knowing of his whereabouts should report same to the RBPF."

Rest assured, McFarland doesn't appear to be letting his fugitive status get in the way of his grand future plans. In response, he did an about-face and issued an apology years overdue.

"I am writing to you to profusely apologize for my actions 5 years ago," McFarland wrote. "My main focus is how I can right my wrongs and how I can make the Bahamas and Family Islands, a region I care so deeply about, whole again."

Related

Billy McFarland
NEWS

Fyre Festival Founder Billy McFarland Is Launching a New Event In the Bahamas

After his release from prison, the disgraced entrepreneur is heading back to the site of his failed festival to organize a "treasure hunt."

billy mcfarland ja rule fyre
NEWS

Fyre Festival Founder Billy McFarland Is a Free Man—And Planning a Comeback

"I deserved my sentence. I let a lot of people down," said McFarland, who was released from prison after serving less than four years.

billy mcfarland ja rule fyre
NEWS

Updated Fyre Festival Lawsuit Seeks to Order Billy McFarland to Pay $7.5 Million in Damages

Fyre Festival ticket-holders have asked a New York judge to issue a default judgement.

Daft Punk Discovery
NEWS

The UK Government Hilariously Rejected a Petition to Bring Back Daft Punk

It was worth a try.

12769939_web1_Insomniac-Hurricane-Relief_06a
NEWS

Insomniac Sends Tents To Bahamas for Hurricane Dorian Relief

Insomniac uses their music festival shelter expertise for a good cause.

tomorrowland
NEWS

Dutch Government Extends Music Festival Ban Through August

The struggles of Dutch music festival organizers will continue after the nation's ban was extended.

Tomorrowland2015
NEWS

Tomorrowland 2021 Unlikely After Belgian Government Rejects Permit Application

Organizers called the decision "a sledgehammer blow."

158044909_272815374211347_5074897212360226125_o
EVENTS

Dutch Government-Backed Clubbing Event Expected to Enhance Nation's Reopening Plans

Over 100,000 applied to take part in the study, which took place at the Ziggo Dome and featured Sam Feldt, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, and more.