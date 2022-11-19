Government Officials Reject "Fugitive" Billy McFarland's Plans to Return to The Bahamas

After Billy McFarland's release from prison, the Bahamian government isn't open to considering second chances for the disgraced Fyre Festival founder.

McFarland wasted no time scheming his plan to return to The Bahamas. He recently took to TikTok to cryptically tease the details of a so-called scavenger hunt, "PYRT," which rapidly morphed into the groundwork for a nebulous follow-up to 2017's disastrous Fyre Festival on the island of Great Exuma.

It didn't take long for the Deputy Prime Minister of The Bahamas, Chester Cooper, to catch wind of McFarland waiting in the wings. In a statement obtained by TMZ, Cooper spelled it out for McFarland, whom he referred to as a "fugitive," that Bahamian locals have not forgotten how they were left holding the bag after his reckless antics. And "PYRT" now hangs in the balance.

"The Government of The Bahamas will not endorse or approve any event in The Bahamas associated with [McFarland]," reads the statement. "He is considered to be a fugitive, with several pending complaints made against him. Anyone knowing of his whereabouts should report same to the RBPF."

Rest assured, McFarland doesn't appear to be letting his fugitive status get in the way of his grand future plans. In response, he did an about-face and issued an apology years overdue.

"I am writing to you to profusely apologize for my actions 5 years ago," McFarland wrote. "My main focus is how I can right my wrongs and how I can make the Bahamas and Family Islands, a region I care so deeply about, whole again."