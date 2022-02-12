Black Artist Database and Ableton Offer Series of Free Masterclasses for Black Music Producers

Black Artist Database is teaming up with Ableton to offer up to 1,200 Black artists a free music production masterclass.

Black Artist Database, a crowdfunded platform dedicated to supporting Black artists, labels, and music producers, previously offered free courses in partnership with the popular digital audio workstation company in October 2021.

The volunteer-powered organization has scaled to provide coverage across four continents in rapid fashion. Formerly known as Black Bandcamp, Black Artist Database existed merely as a spreadsheet in its earliest form, but has since grown to centralize the work of thousands of Black music industry professionals.

In their forthcoming round of artist-led masterclasses, AceMo, Kessler, Suzi Analogue, and Zvrra will be covering a breadth of music production essentials and techniques. Taking place February through May, the curriculum kicks off with a general production seminar from AceMo followed by a session on drum programming and creative production techniques led by Kessler. Analogue will then instruct a course about the art of the remix before Zvrra will lead one called "How To Make Techno Music."

The once-monthly course schedule is set for February 22nd, March 15th, April 19th, and May 3rd, respectively. Each course has 300 open spots available and you can secure a spot for free by registering prior to February 14th.

Find out more here.