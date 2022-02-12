Skip to main content
Black Artist Database and Ableton Offer Series of Free Masterclasses for Black Music Producers

Black Artist Database has created a free opportunity for producers to hone the essentials of producing, drum programming, remixing and more.

Bongani Ngcobo

Black Artist Database is teaming up with Ableton to offer up to 1,200 Black artists a free music production masterclass.

Black Artist Database, a crowdfunded platform dedicated to supporting Black artists, labels, and music producers, previously offered free courses in partnership with the popular digital audio workstation company in October 2021. 

The volunteer-powered organization has scaled to provide coverage across four continents in rapid fashion. Formerly known as Black Bandcamp, Black Artist Database existed merely as a spreadsheet in its earliest form, but has since grown to centralize the work of thousands of Black music industry professionals.

In their forthcoming round of artist-led masterclasses, AceMo, Kessler, Suzi Analogue, and Zvrra will be covering a breadth of music production essentials and techniques. Taking place February through May, the curriculum kicks off with a general production seminar from AceMo followed by a session on drum programming and creative production techniques led by Kessler. Analogue will then instruct a course about the art of the remix before Zvrra will lead one called "How To Make Techno Music."

The once-monthly course schedule is set for February 22nd, March 15th, April 19th, and May 3rd, respectively. Each course has 300 open spots available and you can secure a spot for free by registering prior to February 14th.

Find out more here.

