Black Coffee Joins Forces With Moroccan Filmmaker Hicham Hajji for EDM Film, "God Is A DJ"

Iconic South African DJ and dance music producer Black Coffee is teaming up with Moroccan filmmaker Hicham Hajji for an upcoming film set in the world of EDM.
Black Coffee is an executive producer on the movie, God Is A DJ, which will focus on a Jewish man and Moroccan imam who team up as a masked DJ duo. Although they have their suspicions of each other, they must overcome them to take on their local nightclub circuit.
"With a minority driven cast, the film aims to bring this niche music to the world through the minorities that understand it," Hajji told Deadline.
According to Black Coffee's IMDb page, God Is A DJ will be the Grammy-nominated artist's second film in which he serves as executive producer after 2017's Wizard. Hajji recently released the film Redemption Day (starring Gary Dourdan), as well as worked on the French political thriller series The Bureau. In 2008 he launched his production company H Films, which helps foreign filmmakers bring their projects to life.
God Is A DJ is currently in pre-production and producers have not yet announced a cast or release date.
