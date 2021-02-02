Black Coffee Teams Up With HyperionDev To Gift Scholarships to Prospective Coders

Black Coffee Teams Up With HyperionDev To Gift Scholarships to Prospective Coders

The South African producer is helping to close the technological skill gap in a rapidly changing world economy.
Author:
Publish date:

The Independent

Thanks to a new partnership between Black Coffee and HyperionDev, several prospective coders will be on their way to class with a full scholarship.  

HyperionDev is a remote learning organization that provides coding boot camps and certifications to software developers. The company states that a six-month part-time or full-time investment is all it takes for students to become job-ready, even when starting from limited-to-no experience. Alumni have gone on to work for Amazon and IBM, among other tech giants.

Luckily, Black Coffee is among the investors helping to lower the barrier of entry even further by partnering with the platform to give away scholarships to prospective students. Entrants will need to submit a creative 60-second video and write a 200-word essay in order to be considered. According to the company, the submissions should focus on the applicant's big-picture dreams and ideas that will help change the world. 

Students studying via HyperionDev have hailed from over 40 different countries worldwide. Today, the company states that it has a record of 72% of students effectively transitioning into a job within three months of graduation. 

FOLLOW BLACK COFFEE:

Facebook: facebook.com/realblackcoffee
Twitter: twitter.com/realblackcoffee
Instagram: instagram.com/realblackcoffee
Spotify: spoti.fi/35OeOeg

Related

Black Coffee
EVENTS

Black Coffee Signs on for Series of VR Concerts In Sensorium Galaxy

Black Coffee will have a custom avatar developed in his image and will perform through use of motion-capture technology.

Black Coffee, Sabrina Claudio
MUSIC RELEASES

Black Coffee Drops Seductive New Single "SBCNCSLY" With Sabrina Claudio

The track marks the South African dance icon’s first single release of the new decade.

Black Coffee
INDUSTRY

Iconic DJ and Producer Black Coffee Buys Significant Portion of South Africa's Oldest Indie Label

With the recent purchase of shares in the Gallo Record Company, the South African electronic artist hopes to lead an industry revolution.

Black Coffee and Pharrell
MUSIC RELEASES

Black Coffee Teams Up With Pharrell Williams and Jozzy for Emotive Single "10 Missed Calls"

"10 Missed Calls" serves as the fifth single from Black Coffee's upcoming album.

Black Coffee
NEWS

Bandsintown Live and Black Coffee Fight Coronavirus Slump with New Twitch Channel

Amidst coronavirus cancellations, Bandsintown is helping their music artists with the launch of a new Twitch channel.

Black Coffee
MUSIC RELEASES

Black Coffee Caps Off 2020 With New Single from Upcoming Album, "You Need Me" With Maxine Ashley

The track is Black Coffee's "last present" before 2021.

Usher and Black Coffee
MUSIC RELEASES

Black Coffee Enlists Usher for Pop Dance Collaboration "LaLaLa"

Black Coffee and Usher's collaboration finally arrives.

Black Coffee
EVENTS

Black Coffee NYC - Ticket Giveaway!

We're giving away tickets for 3 people to experience a night of proper dance music.