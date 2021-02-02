Black Coffee Teams Up With HyperionDev To Gift Scholarships to Prospective Coders

Thanks to a new partnership between Black Coffee and HyperionDev, several prospective coders will be on their way to class with a full scholarship.

HyperionDev is a remote learning organization that provides coding boot camps and certifications to software developers. The company states that a six-month part-time or full-time investment is all it takes for students to become job-ready, even when starting from limited-to-no experience. Alumni have gone on to work for Amazon and IBM, among other tech giants.

Luckily, Black Coffee is among the investors helping to lower the barrier of entry even further by partnering with the platform to give away scholarships to prospective students. Entrants will need to submit a creative 60-second video and write a 200-word essay in order to be considered. According to the company, the submissions should focus on the applicant's big-picture dreams and ideas that will help change the world.

Students studying via HyperionDev have hailed from over 40 different countries worldwide. Today, the company states that it has a record of 72% of students effectively transitioning into a job within three months of graduation.

