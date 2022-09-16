Blanke Announces 50-Date Headlining Tour, "Earth To The Stars"
Fresh off a successful run of summer shows, Blanke has announced a massive tour, "Earth To The Stars."
The 50-date tour will see Blanke trek through the United States, Australia and Canada through March 2023. Melodic bass star Au5 will accompany the EDM.com Class of 2021 star on select dates, as well as Crystal Skies, Eddie, Effin, Pauline Herr, Sippy and more.
The tour will also feature performances from the Australian DJ and producer's high-flying drum & bass side project, ÆON:MODE.
“I’m literally beyond excited for this tour, so much has gone into putting this all together, my team absolutely crushed this," writes. "I hope you’ll all be able to make the shows near you and experience this with me."
Blanke Announces 50-Date Headlining Tour, "Earth To The Stars"
The massive tour will see the EDM.com Class of 2021 star trek through the United States, Australia and Canada through March 2023.
Blanke’s tour announcement comes fresh after a busy summer season of shows and music releases. Following last year’s groundbreaking Land of the Wayfarer EP, he teamed up with the likes of Gryffin ("Colors"), Deathpact ("Mitosis") and Zeds Dead ("The Machines") over the past year and threw down at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre, among other high-profile performances.
Tickets to Blanke'x Earth To The Stars tour are now on sale.
