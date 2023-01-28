Skip to main content
BLOND:ISH Dials In Madonna for Massive Upcoming Collaboration

BLOND:ISH Dials In Madonna for Massive Upcoming Collaboration

The track, titled "Sorry," has the potential to be a global house hit in the making.

Chris Weger/BLOND:ISH

The track, titled "Sorry," has the potential to be a global house hit in the making.

BLOND:ISH is turning to the Queen of Pop for her latest show-stopping effort on Insomniac Records.

The DJ and environmental activist took to social media to reveal the attention-grabbing single, "Sorry," via a serendipitous FaceTime teaser with Madonna herself.

BLOND:ISH and Madonna are keeping the forthcoming track close to the vest for now, but all will be revealed in two weeks, when the collaboration hits streaming platforms. The song will also see fellow producers Eran Hersh and Darmon joining the party in what should be an offering of smooth grooves and globally inspired house.

Last year, Madonna celebrated her continued prolific chart success with Finally Enough Love, a compilation of dance music edits commemorating 50 #1 hits on the Billboard charts. And there's likely more where that came from on the way as the pop icon continues to inspire the genre's best and brightest.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

[Press pic] R3HAB + Afrojack
MUSIC RELEASES

R3HAB and Afrojack Reunite for Sweltering Single, "Shockwave"

R3HAB and Afrojack's third collaboration is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.

By Carlie Belbin
shambhala
INDUSTRY

Shambhala, Primavera Sound, More Named the World's Greenest Music Festivals In 2022

A Greener Festival honored 42 festivals and events from 12 countries with the AGF Certification for sustainability in 2022.

By Mikala Lugen
SG Lewis
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to SG Lewis' Future-Disco Sophomore Album, "AudioLust & HigherLove"

Lewis tapped an eclectic roster of collaborators for the album, including Channel Tres, Tove Lo and Ty Dolla $ign.

By Mikala Lugen

Fans can pre-save "Sorry" now ahead of its official release on February 10th.

FOLLOW BLOND:ISH:

Facebook: facebook.com/blondish
Instagram: instagram.com/blondish
Twitter: twitter.com/blond_ish
Spotify: spoti.fi

Related

Madonna and David Guetta
NEWS

Madonna Turned Down David Guetta Collaboration Because He's a Scorpio

Guetta unveiled how he lost the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to produce one of Madonna's albums.

madonna-avicii
MUSIC RELEASES

Madonna to Release "Finally Enough Love" Compilation With Remixes By Avicii, Above & Beyond, More

"Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones" celebrates the Queen of Pop's historic, Billboard chart-topping success.

Diplo Madonna
NEWS

Diplo Partied with Madonna for the Pop Icon's 62nd Birthday in Jamaica

And they smoked a lot of weed.

Tep No - Like A Virgin (COVER ART) [Ultra Records]
MUSIC RELEASES

Tep No Gives a Nod to Madonna in Sexy New Single "Like a Virgin"

Tep No's "Like A Virgin" on Ultra Music is a seductive and beautifully unique homage to Madonna's 1984 hit record.

Diplo Madonna
MUSIC RELEASES

Diplo & Madonna Release Dancehall Track "Future" ft. Quavo

This is the first single off Madonna's forthcoming album, Madame X

Dua Lipa
NEWS

Dua Lipa Reveals Stacked List of Collaborators in Official Tracklist for "Future Nostalgia" Remix Album

The Black Madonna
NEWS

The Black Madonna Cuts Ties with Amazon's Intersect Festival

Both Amazon and The Black Madonna have issued statements.

pjimage (25)
NEWS

Alison Wonderland and Subtronics Announce Collaboration In the Works

The two bass producers took to Twitter to confirm the project is well in the works.