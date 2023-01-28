BLOND:ISH Dials In Madonna for Massive Upcoming Collaboration

BLOND:ISH is turning to the Queen of Pop for her latest show-stopping effort on Insomniac Records.

The DJ and environmental activist took to social media to reveal the attention-grabbing single, "Sorry," via a serendipitous FaceTime teaser with Madonna herself.

BLOND:ISH and Madonna are keeping the forthcoming track close to the vest for now, but all will be revealed in two weeks, when the collaboration hits streaming platforms. The song will also see fellow producers Eran Hersh and Darmon joining the party in what should be an offering of smooth grooves and globally inspired house.

Last year, Madonna celebrated her continued prolific chart success with Finally Enough Love, a compilation of dance music edits commemorating 50 #1 hits on the Billboard charts. And there's likely more where that came from on the way as the pop icon continues to inspire the genre's best and brightest.

Fans can pre-save "Sorry" now ahead of its official release on February 10th.

