BloodPop® Teases Potential "Chromatica" Remix Album From Lady Gaga

Renowned producer BloodPop®, a longtime creative collaborator and A&R of Lady Gaga, sent the Little Monsters into a tizzy this week when he posed a simple question on Twitter.

"In theory - which artists would y’all want to see on a Chromatica remix album (and on what song)," he tweeted, followed by a series of emojis. The post opened the floodgates to thousands of replies requesting remixes from Grimes, Madonna, Lil Nas, Britney Spears, and many more.

While the tweet clearly indicates that the idea of a remix album is floating around, it was BloodPop®'s ensuing response to his own tweet that seemingly confirmed that a record is in the works. He tagged Rina Sawayama, whose November 2020 hit "LUCID" he produced, before the singer-songwriter responded with the "smirk" emoji.

The thread also led fans to request that unreleased Gaga tracks produced by SOPHIE see the light of day. For years, rumors had been circulating that the late electronic music artist was working with Lady Gaga on new music. BloodPop® confirmed as much during an interview with Entertainment Weekly, saying that the three had in fact been in the studio together but that the work didn't make it onto the dance music-focused Chromatica.

It's important to note that as of this article's publication, a Chromatica remix album is yet to be officially confirmed.

