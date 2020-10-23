Bob Moses Announces Exclusive Streaming Partnership With Twitch - EDM.com - The Latest Electronic Dance Music News, Reviews & Artists
Bob Moses Announces Exclusive Streaming Partnership With Twitch

Bob Moses Announces Exclusive Streaming Partnership With Twitch

The first stream will take place Friday, October 23rd.
Author:
Publish date:

Bob Moses is Jimmy Vallance and Tom Howie. Cr: Lucas.Mk

Following the release of their latest album, Desire, electronic music duo Bob Moses has announced their next major endeavor, partnering up with streaming platform Twitch as the exclusive home for all Bob Moses-branded livestreams.

The first of many events to come kicks off this Friday, October 23rd at 7PM PT (10PM ET) and will serve fans an hourlong Bob Moses virtual show. The guys kicked things off in a haunting abandoned radio tower deep in the midst of Topanga Canyon outside of Los Angeles. After the event, the duo will be sticking around to do a live Q&A with the Twitch community.

Check out the trailer below.

"We started 2020 thinking we'd spend most of the year in clubs and on festival stages. We even made a new record just for that purpose," Bob Moses said in an October 20th Instagram post. "Well, plans change, eh? Despite the state of the world, we still want to create a moment to share music and the community around it."

In addition to the multitude of releases and projects Bob Moses has offered fans in 2020, they recently released their thematic album Desire via Domino Records. The record is a love tale for the digital age that aims to shed light on the rollercoaster-esque nature of life, especially in a technologically driven society. They also produced an interactive video for the titular track, which you can watch here.

Tune into Bob Moses' inaugural Twitch stream this Friday, October 23rd at 7PM PT (10PM ET) here. The concert is set to be rebroadcast for European audiences on Saturday, October 24th at 7PM BST (8PM CET).

BobM_TwitchStream_Flyer

FOLLOW BOB MOSES:

Facebook: facebook.com/bobmosesmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/Bobmosesmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/bobmosesmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/30jVPEw

Related

Seven Lions
EVENTS

Seven Lions Announces Halloween-Themed Stream With Kill The Noise, MitiS, Gem & Tauri

An early Halloween treat.

maxresdefault (4)
NEWS

Anjunabeats and Twitch Announce Partnership with Special Live Streamed Performances

Anjunabeats will be sending their finest to San Francisco for a live streamed event.

image8
NEWS

Destructo Uploads Full 12-Hour Sunrise Sermon Stream Featuring Boys Noize, Bob Moses, and More

Destructo is making a case for the MVP of quarantine.

maxresdefault
MUSIC RELEASES

Bob Moses Joins Forces with ZHU for Forthcoming Album's Titular Track, "Desire"

The two cult favorites put their flairs for drama to good use in their latest release.

Facebook
INDUSTRY

Facebook Continues Vigorous Efforts In the Virtual Music Streaming Space With Hiring Spree

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Facebook has taken notice of the flourishing music livestreaming landscape.

GV_EDCDAY1_DON_5996
EVENTS

Gud Vibrations is Hosting a Virtual Music Festival With NGHTMRE, SVDDEN DEATH, and More

As Halloween approaches, fans can expect to hear some bone-rattling bass music at Virtual Vibes Music Festival.

Zedd at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium stop of his 2019 Orbit Tour.
NEWS

Zedd Is Live Streaming His Orbit Tour Tonight On Twitch

Rock out with Zedd from the comfort of your own home.

bob moses
MUSIC RELEASES

Bob Moses Drop Spellbinding New Single from Forthcoming Concept EP, "The Blame"

The 6-track concept record is due out on August 28th.