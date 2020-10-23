Bob Moses Announces Exclusive Streaming Partnership With Twitch

Following the release of their latest album, Desire, electronic music duo Bob Moses has announced their next major endeavor, partnering up with streaming platform Twitch as the exclusive home for all Bob Moses-branded livestreams.

The first of many events to come kicks off this Friday, October 23rd at 7PM PT (10PM ET) and will serve fans an hourlong Bob Moses virtual show. The guys kicked things off in a haunting abandoned radio tower deep in the midst of Topanga Canyon outside of Los Angeles. After the event, the duo will be sticking around to do a live Q&A with the Twitch community.

Check out the trailer below.

"We started 2020 thinking we'd spend most of the year in clubs and on festival stages. We even made a new record just for that purpose," Bob Moses said in an October 20th Instagram post. "Well, plans change, eh? Despite the state of the world, we still want to create a moment to share music and the community around it."

In addition to the multitude of releases and projects Bob Moses has offered fans in 2020, they recently released their thematic album Desire via Domino Records. The record is a love tale for the digital age that aims to shed light on the rollercoaster-esque nature of life, especially in a technologically driven society. They also produced an interactive video for the titular track, which you can watch here.

Tune into Bob Moses' inaugural Twitch stream this Friday, October 23rd at 7PM PT (10PM ET) here. The concert is set to be rebroadcast for European audiences on Saturday, October 24th at 7PM BST (8PM CET).

