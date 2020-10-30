Bob Moses Announces New Live Album

Bob Moses Announces New Live Album

The live album release will also feature a full performance film.
Thomas Lynch

On October 23rd, Bob Moses kicked off their livestreaming partnership with Twitch through a captivating live performance from an abandoned radio tower in Topanga, California. The electronic music band performed on multiple levels of the tower in a slew of configurations for a sonic and visual spectacle.

Proving time and time again that they have no plans on slowing down their momentum, the band is now inviting fans to relive the experience with a new live album—set to be released on November 20th—called Falling Into Focus - Live 2020. In addition to the live album, the band is releasing a full-length performance film from the evening by the same name. Directed by previous collaborator Owen Brown, it will showcase the spectacular and stunning views from the concert and will be made available the same day. 

To commemorate the announcement of Falling Into Focus - Live 2020, Bob Moses has released "Desire (Band Version - Live 2020)," a never-before-heard or seen version of their titular track from the duo's latest album Desire, which will be exclusive to the new live album.

Check out the "Desire (Band Version - Live 2020)" video below and find it on all digital platforms here.

You can pre-save Falling Into Focus - Live 2020 here and tune in and stay up to date with all of Bob Moses' exclusive livestreams on Twitch.

Falling Into Focus - Live 2020 Tracklist:
1. "Love We Found - Live 2020"
2. "The Blame - Live 2020"
3. "Desire - Live 2020"
4. "Hold Me Up - Live 2020"
5. "Outlier - Live 2020"
6. "Ordinary Day - Live 2020"
7. "Heaven Only Knows - Live 2020"
8. "Talk - Live 2020"
9. "Back Down - Live 2020"
10. "All I Want - Live 2020"
11. "Tearing Me Up - Live 2020"
12. "Enough To Believe - Live 2020"
13. "Desire (Band Version - Live 2020)"

