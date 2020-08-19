Boiler Room Partners with Apple Music to Share Extensive Series and Archived Sets Worldwide

Boiler Room recently celebrated 10 years of showcasing the underground to the masses through its digital music broadcasting platform. What started in London has spread across 200 cities with over 8,000 performances by more than 5,000 artists. To continue their ethos of DJ representation, they've partnered with Apple Music to give subscribers access to Boiler Room's "Streaming From Isolation" lockdown series alongside over 200 of the most influential recordings from their illustrious history.

"The partnership launches with the common aim to compensate all artists involved in a DJ set," Boiler Room said in a blog post. "Not only does that mean payment for DJs but crucially also, compensation for the artists, producers and songwriters behind the music in the mix. With 100% of royalties from the streams going to rights holders, this is an initiative we’re immensely proud to be a part of."

Listeners can now access classic sets such as Honey Dijon at Sugar Mountain, Frankie Knuckles in London, and Ben Klock from the first Boiler Room space in Berlin. Each week, Boiler Room Radio on Apple Music 1 will feature these historic mixes with in-depth interviews from myriad DJs, artists, and producers. The lockdown series will also give fans the chance to hear new mixes from artists such as Disclosure and The Blessed Madonna, among others.

To stream Boiler Room's catalog on Apple Music, navigate here.

