Flume, Bassnectar and Seven Lions Top Bonnaroo 2020 Lineup

Amid lineup announcements from festivals like Coachella and Beyond Wonderland, the team behind Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival have delivered their 2020 roster as well. The four-day festival will take place in Manchester, Tennessee from June 13th-16th, and as usual it will see EDM headliners accompany big names in pop, hip-hop and rock music.

Flume, Bassnectar, Seven Lions and Rezz are among the more notable electronic music acts on the bill. House has little presence on the lineup compared to those of other recent festivals, with heavy bass music acts like Wooli, SVDDEN DEATH, Ekali and and Subtronics representing more of EDM's niche side.

Outside of dance music, hot names like Lizzo, Tool and Tame Impala top the lineup. Denzel Curry, The 1975, Dababy, Tenacious D and Lana Del Rey are among the other notable acts slated to perform at the 2020 event. Additional artists will perform at the campground plazas.

Tickets to the 2020 edition of Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival go on sale Thursday, January 9th at noon EST. For more information, visit the event website.

