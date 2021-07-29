You Can Now Get Married at Bonnaroo
You can now say "I do" at Bonnaroo thanks to the music festival's new wedding services.
Many people have found their soulmates through a shared love of music. Some have even met their life partners at concerts and music festivals.

The organizers of Tennessee's famed Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival realized that music and romance go hand-in-hand, so for its 20th edition this year, they're making it easier than ever tie the knot. With the introduction of its "House of Holy MatROOmony" arm, Bonnaroo will now offer wedding services at the festival.

"For the first time ever you can say ‘I do’ at Bonnaroo!" reads the initiative's registration form. "Bring your Bonna-boo to the Chapel of Love for roomantic activities like Love Song Karaoke Happy Hour, interactive photo booth installations and, of course, daily Wedding ceremonies where you can get hitched by very special guests!"

Aside from the love in the air at the wedding ceremonies, the "House of Holy MatROOmony" offers even more chances for people to try to woo their crushes through its photo booth installations and karaoke—though trying to make someone fall in love through the latter might be inadvisable.

Bonnaroo will take place at Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee from September 2-5. The lineup features Seven Lions, deadmau5, TroyBoi, and many more major electronic music artists.

Registration for a wedding ceremony is required and can be completed here

