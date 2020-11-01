Bonobo Celebrates 10th Anniversary of "Black Sands" Album With Limited Edition Red Vinyl Pressing

Prolific electronic music producer Bonobo has long been celebrated in the dance music world for his diverse soundscapes and rich sonic arrangements. Now, in celebration of the 10th anniversary of his fourth studio album Black Sands, the British artist is offering an opportunity for his longtime fans to take home a physical piece of his work with a limited vinyl reissue.

Available on December 4th via Ninja Tune, the vinyl package will include two deep red records and fresh cover art, along with several prints reminiscent of the album's original cover and a download code for the music.

"All my records feel like a diary of the time and headspace they were made in and Black Sands documents this in real time for me," Bonobo wrote in a statement printed on the vinyl's liner. "[It's] a transition of falling in love with beatmaking again. An appreciation of a place and time and an anticipation for what was going to happen next."

You can purchase the vinyl on December 4th here.

