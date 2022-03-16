Watch Bonobo's Intimate Debut "Tiny Desk" Concert

Bonobo made a pit stop in the middle of an international tour for his debut performance for NPR Music's esteemed "Tiny Desk" series.

One of the most unique ways to see an artist perform is at the intimate "Tiny Desk" studio of NPR for the media company's unique live music experience. While NPR is working from home, they're using the opportunity to bring their flagship concert series on the road for the "Tiny Desk (Home)" series.

Now joining the long list of renowned talent to take the tiny stage is Bonobo, who performed a medley of tracks from his latest album Fractures and its predecessor Migration. A full band joined the Grammy Award-nominated artist for performances of "Tides," "Shadows," "From You," and "Break Apart." This includes Mike Lesirge on horns, Johnny Tomlinson on the keyboard, Ewan Wallace on guitar, Jack Baker on the drums, and Bonobo himself on the bass and synthesizer.

Bonobo also brought out Jordan Rakei for the debut live performance of their collaboration "Shadows," as well as Nicole Miglis of Hundred Waters.

You can watch the full "Tiny Desk" performance below.

