Boomerang Nightclub Aims to Dominate Hong Kong's Nightlife Scene

Having only launched last year, Boomerang landed a coveted spot in DJ Mag's Top 100 list.

Despite having only launched last year, Boomerang Nightclub is on the fast track to becoming one of Hong Kong's most desirable clubbing desintations.

Boomerang opened around Halloween in 2020 but had to temporarily shutter due to the impact of COVID-19. Since reopening, the venue has made ripples in the region's nightlife scene thanks to its world-class live production and immersive design.

Boomerang's roots can be traced to Deejaykarlie, an influential local artist who reportedly channeled her experiences traveling the world to build the nightclub's concept. It has also partnered withJohn Rana, the owner of Privé Group affectionately known as the "Asian Clubbing Dragon," who has over 15 years of experience in Hong Kong's nightlife scene.

According to a press release, Rana's goal is to establish a "landmark" in Hong Kong's clubbing sector. And after landing a coveted spot in DJ Mag's Top 100 list, it seems that goal is coming to fruition.

Fanning the flames of Boomerang's success is a creative partnership with Remembaasia, one of Asia’s most renowned artist managements and agencies. The organization has tapped the club's roster of resident DJs in an impressive lineup that includes iLtik, Yaman and Krayon, who have collectively graced the stages of fabled music festivals such as Creamfields and WorldClubDome, among others.

