November 10, 2021
Boys Noize Reveals New Dog Blood Music With Skrillex Is In the Works
Publish date:

Dog Blood's last record came back in May 2019, when they released their ferocious "Turn Off The Lights" EP.
Author:

Marilyn Hue

It looks like Dog Blood are on the comeback trail.

Considering it's been nearly a decade since Skrillex and Boys Noize debuted their collaborative musical alias, it's fair to wonder if they plan to reemerge after a two-year-plus hiatus to celebrate their 10-year anniversary in 2022. And if the latter's recent Reddit AMA ("ask me anything") session is any indication, new music may arrive sooner than fans anticipated.

When a fan asked if Dog Blood's long-awaited remix of Boys Noize's single "Midnight" will ever be released, the analog virtuoso said the track will likely never escape from his hard drive. But it's the tail-end of his response that perked the ears of the electronic music community.

"i doubt it -- but maybe we'll flip it again someday," Boys Noize wrote. "we got some new shit too."

dog blood
NEWS

12 seconds ago
Screen Shot 2021-11-09 at 8.24.14 PM
NEWS

There's a New Year's Eve Rave for Babies and Toddlers Going Down In the U.K.

Nostalgic club classics will be played—and potentially mixed in with KIDZ BOP.

51 minutes ago
Wasback
MUSIC RELEASES

Wasback Taps Babz Wayne for Infectious House Single, "Virus"

"Virus" is a timely tune with groovy basslines, hard-hitting drums, and energetic drops.

1 hour ago
Cover art of Dog Blood's "Turn Off The Lights" EP, the duo's most recent project, released in May 2019.

Boys Noize, who recently dropped his critically acclaimed album +/-, also briefly discussed his experience working with Skrillex, noting that the dubstep icon has "lot's [sic] of new music" in the pipeline.

"always fun times w Sonny!" he wrote. "sometimes we discuss hard on discussions haha but it's great - we push ourself for sure! yeah Sonny got lot's of new music..."

You can read Boys Noize's full Reddit AMA here.

