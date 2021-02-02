Boys Noize Drops Anthem for High Flying Stocks and Cryptocurrencies, "Wen Moon"

"When Moon?" It's a question many traders are asking in this age of high-flying stocks and cryptocurrencies such as GameStop and Bitcoin. As investors consider whether their chosen stock will be making a prophetic rocket ship-like ascent to all-time highs, Boys Noize has the perfect theme to mull everything over.

Released exclusively on the blockchain-based streaming platform, Audius, Boys Noize's "Wen Moon" ponders this very important question. The trap single offers up heavy-hitting 808's underpinning hushed vocals. The song's visualizer really steals the show, however, with a meme-infused montage born straight out of the WallStreetBets hive mind.

The clip features anthropomorphic versions of GameStop, Bitcoin, and AMC engaging in a high octane Lamborghini street race as a harvest moon contently looks on from above. The quirky visual features "cameos" from some financial market favorites including Elon Musk, who cheered on the rise of GameStop's stock price with a tweet last week. The clip also features several prominent bitcoin allies including Michael Saylor the CEO of MicroStrategy, and Morgan Creek Capital Management's Anthony Pompliano.

Stream the full version of "Wen Moon" on Audius here.

