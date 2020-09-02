SiriusXM to Air Never-Before-Heard Avicii Set In Honor of Suicide Prevention Week

SiriusXM has teamed up with the Tim Bergling Foundation to announce "BPM Presents: Avicii Birthday Tribute for Mental Health Awareness."

The special programming, which will go live on Tuesday, September 8th during Suicide Prevention Week, will include an exclusive never-before-heard set from the late dance music superstar that took place in Osaka, Japan in June 2016. Also included will be interviews from the 2019 Avicii Tribute Concert in Stockholm as well as an exclusive discussion with Klas Bergling—Avicii's father—who will discuss his life, music, and the mission of the foundation.

"Anki and I want to thank Geronimo and SiriusXM for their continued support of Tim’s music and for taking this time to put a spotlight on the global issue of mental health," said Klas Bergling in a press release. "We want to encourage Tim’s fans and all young people to know that they are not alone. It’s important to talk to someone, a friend or family member or workmate. There is help for any emotional struggle they or their friends may have."

During the takeover, fans will get the chance to take a trip down memory lane with all the beloved music Avicii released over the course of his prolific career. Alongside his tracks will be commentaries from artists such as Aloe Blacc, Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, Laidback Luke, Martin Garrix, Nicky Romero, Nile Rodgers, Rita Ora, and more, who will share personal stories about Avicii, his music, and their experiences with mental illness.

Additionally, the takeover will feature a special broadcast of Avicii’s SiriusXM Town Hall from 2013. John Draper, Executive Director of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, will share advice and resources on SiriusXM’s "Doctor Radio" for listeners experiencing emotional distress or struggling with thoughts of suicide.

Listeners can tune in to hear "BPM Presents: Avicii Birthday Tribute for Mental Health Awareness Week" starting on Tuesday, September 8th at 12PM ET (9AM PT) through Sunday, September 13 at 9PM ET (6PM PT) on SiriusXM radios, channel 51, and on the SiriusXM app. The takeover will benefit Vibrant Health’s National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

FOLLOW AVICII:

Facebook: facebook.com/avicii

Twitter: twitter.com/Avicii

Instagram: instagram.com/avicii