Brooklyn Mirage Unveils Venue Redesign Ahead of Stacked Summer Season

Featuring one of the world's largest outdoor video walls, Brooklyn Mirage is primed for an unprecedented summer.

New York’s biggest dance music venue is getting a fresh look for a stacked summer season.

Avant Gardner's founder, owner and Chief Creative Officer, Billy Bildstein spearheaded an ambitious redesign of the already-stunning Brooklyn Mirage.

“The Mirage was always meant to adapt and change, to appear and to disappear. Every new generation of the Mirage innovates with new custom methods of building modular structures, as well as with non-traditional use of the latest multi-media and entertainment technology available,” Bildstein said. “This year we're introducing the third generation of our Mirage concept and while it will bring a lot of improvements and upgrades, and will set new standards on many levels, we found a way to keep the soul of the last generations alive." 

Bildstein enlisted multimedia studio Conveyor to build one of the world’s largest outdoor video walls, a dazzling structure stretching 200 feet in length and soaring 30 feet high. Technical specs featuring over 1000 LED panels at 15K ultra-wide resolution enable film grade visuals while a custom-built media server empowers visual artists to create real-time generated visuals in hyper-realistic environments.

Rendering of the 2022 redesign of The Brooklyn Mirage

Rendering of the 2022 redesign of Brooklyn Mirage.

Brooklyn based studio HEINI led the construction and roof design, crafting a new modular space-frame stage roof spanning over 100 feet wide and 50 feet in depth, forming the first fully fabricated stage in the U.S. Plus, they got rid of the pesky, towering columns scattered around the dancefloor, which obstructed stage views from numerous angles and spots, improving the viewing experience for attendees regardless of where they enjoy the show from.

Rendering of The Brooklyn Mirage 2022 redesign

Rendering of the 2022 redesign of Brooklyn Mirage.

Patrons will also be treated to revamped food and beverage offerings, including new cocktails, canned beverages, non-alcoholic drinks, and increased vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free food.

Brooklyn Mirage kicks off its fifth season this week with a sold-out doubleheader on May 5th and 6th from Alesso, who will be premiering his Eclipse set, alongside EDM.com’s Class of 2022 artist ACRAZE. The inaugural celebration continues into the weekend with house and techno extravaganza Cityfox: Regenerate, welcoming Dixon, The Martinez Brothers, Ida Engberg, Stephan Bodzin and more on Saturday. Body & Soul, Brooklyn Mirage’s debut all ages event, rounds out the season-opening celebrations on Sunday.

Brooklyn Mirage's summer 2022 programming will also feature debut shows from SLANDER, David Guetta, Marshmello, MK and Duck Sauce. Returning acts to the venue include Bonobo, Boris Brejcha, Disclosure, DJ Snake, Galantis, Get Real, Gorgon City, Kaskade and Nora En Pure. Plus, venue takeovers from leading labels and brands All Day I Dream, Anjunabeats, Anjunadeep, Boiler Room, Deadbeats, Drumcode, elrow and KNTXT.

Lineup for 2022 season at The Brooklyn Mirage

Lineup for 2022 season at Brooklyn Mirage

