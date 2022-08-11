Brooklyn Museum Honors Virgil Abloh's Legacy With Stimulative Exhibition

The life of DJ and fashion design visionary Virgil Abloh will be remembered in a reflective exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum.

Open through January 29th, 2023, the exhibition, dubbed "Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech," highlights the late creative's epoch-making journey through many facets of architecture, design, fashion and music. It was curated by Michael Darling and originally opened at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago in 2019.

Prior to his tragic death in November 2021 from a rare form of cancer, Abloh had already spun up ideas with curator and writer Antwaun Sargent for the Brooklyn Museum's exhibit. It opened July 1st and was completed by Abloh's studio, Alaska Alaska, and designer Mahfuz Sultan.

Brooklyn Museum members can attend "Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech" for free. Others can grab tickets here.

Full-size house model of Virgil Abloh's "Figures of Speech" exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum. Danny Perez, Brooklyn Museum

Abloh's array of collaborations with A-list celebrities like Kanye West to global corporations like IKEA have dug to the root of what innovation is—and pushed it to its limits. A DJ who performed at various major nightclubs and music festivals, he was revered for being Louis Vuitton's first Black artistic director as well as the creative director for Kanye West's content company, DONDA.

Frequent Abloh collaborator and dance music extraordinaire Black Coffee released an unfeigned DJ mix, "For My Dear Friend V" to celebrate his life. The pair often performed B2B house music sets around the world.

"This set encapsulates the various energies and emotions that 2021 didn't fail to deliver and will honor you forever," Black Coffee wrote on social media at the time.