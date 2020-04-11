Burning Man Cancels 2020 Event, Marking First Cancellation In Event's History

Burning Man's 2020 event has been cancelled. In a statement from organizers, they say "In the interest of the health & wellbeing of our community, we have decided not to build Black Rock City this year."

The escalation of COVID-19 has forced effectively every event organizer to re-evaluate. Burning Man, which typically takes place in early September, was not insulated from the fallout.

Two weeks ago the festival decided to postpone their 2020 ticket sale. At the time however, they stated they were exploring all possibilities that would enable them to weather the storm.

It seems Burning Man could not save the show this year, forcing them to make the difficult decision to cancel for the first time in the event's history. The festival, which first began in 1986, expressed optimism stating "Burning Man, however, is alive & well, and we look forward to seeing you in the Multiverse."

The latter part of the statement refers to organizers' intent to turn Burning Man 2020 into a virtual event instead. Burning Man CEO Marian Goodell announced the Burning Man virtual event will be made available to ticket purchasers. Meanwhile, the company is additionally working on processing refunds to fans who request them at this time.

