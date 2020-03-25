Burning Man Organizers Share Update on COVID-19 Contingency Plans

Despite announcing earlier in March that they planned to move forward with their 2020 event, Burning Man’s organizers have spoken more realistically in a recent update. A statement posted to their website reveals their working contingency plan in addition to managing expectations regarding refunds.

“...One of the biggest questions is whether we’ll be able to build and experience Black Rock City 2020,” reads a passage of the statement. “In the current climate of uncertainty it is simply too soon to tell. There are some indications that the virus may peak in the next couple of months and then begin to subside, while others believe the pandemic could have a much longer timeline.”

Organizers also shared that their Burnal Equinox event, several regional events, and gatherings at Fly Ranch had been canceled. Their Theme Camp Symposium has also taken an all-digital format, in addition to offices in San Francisco, Reno and Gerlach being closed.

Notably, the statement conveyed a willingness to issue refunds to ticket holders in the event of Burning Man’s cancellation - resources permitting.

“We are exploring every possible option for offering refunds if the coronavirus pandemic ultimately requires cancellation of the 2020 event. Our terms and conditions state that tickets are non-refundable ‘for any reason,’ but we recognize the extremely unusual circumstance we’re all in ... We are examining all possible scenarios that would enable all of us to weather this storm while continuing to build our home in Black Rock City together, at a later date if not in 2020.“

Until further notice, the 2020 edition of Burning Man is scheduled to run from August 30th-September 7th.

