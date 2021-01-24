Burning Man 2021 Still in Limbo, Organizers Promise Official Update in February
While nothing compares to summertime in Black Rock City, the definitive status of Burning Man 2021 has yet to materialize, despite a successful November fundraising campaign that crowdsourced over $5 million to keep the dream alive.
A January 21st update from Dominique Debucquoy-Dodley, Burning Man Project’s Associate Director of Communications, revealed that due to the uncertainty of the impact of COVID-19 in the future, "it’s impossible to say right now if Black Rock City can happen in 2021."
"Public health and safety is our top priority," Debucquoy-Dodley continued. "We will only inhabit Black Rock City with the appropriate safety protocols and permits in place."
He also promised that more conclusive information will be announced by mid-February, but with a warning—even if the organizers decide to proceed with the event, unpredictable public health conditions could warrant a cancellation. To stay up to date, Debucquoy-Dodley recommended subscribing to the festival's Jackrabbit Speaks and Burning Man Journal platforms.
Debucquoy-Dodley emphasized his team is doing everything they can to mitigate the possibility of a cancellation, from close communication with the Nevada government and permitting agencies to the formation of a special COVID-19 Task Force aimed at tracking new information and statistics.
Additional notes in the update include new goals for the festival's Sustainability Team, a statement on "Diversity & Radical Inclusion" efforts, and the announcement of a virtual "educational and community-building tool" set to launch in the near future.
"Regardless of whether BRC happens in 2021, we’re committed to elevating and expanding community engagement in all forms," Debucquoy-Dodley wrote. "We have a job to do and we want to do it with you."
Source: The Burning Man Journal
