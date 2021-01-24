Burning Man 2021 Still in Limbo, Organizers Promise Official Update in February

Burning Man 2021 Still in Limbo, Organizers Promise Official Update in February

A Burning Man Project exec said "it’s impossible to say right now if Black Rock City can happen in 2021."
Author:
Publish date:

While nothing compares to summertime in Black Rock City, the definitive status of Burning Man 2021 has yet to materialize, despite a successful November fundraising campaign that crowdsourced over $5 million to keep the dream alive. 

A January 21st update from Dominique Debucquoy-Dodley, Burning Man Project’s Associate Director of Communications, revealed that due to the uncertainty of the impact of COVID-19 in the future, "it’s impossible to say right now if Black Rock City can happen in 2021."

"Public health and safety is our top priority," Debucquoy-Dodley continued. "We will only inhabit Black Rock City with the appropriate safety protocols and permits in place."

He also promised that more conclusive information will be announced by mid-February, but with a warning—even if the organizers decide to proceed with the event, unpredictable public health conditions could warrant a cancellation. To stay up to date, Debucquoy-Dodley recommended subscribing to the festival's Jackrabbit Speaks and Burning Man Journal platforms. 

Debucquoy-Dodley emphasized his team is doing everything they can to mitigate the possibility of a cancellation, from close communication with the Nevada government and permitting agencies to the formation of a special COVID-19 Task Force aimed at tracking new information and statistics. 

Additional notes in the update include new goals for the festival's Sustainability Team, a statement on "Diversity & Radical Inclusion" efforts, and the announcement of a virtual "educational and community-building tool" set to launch in the near future. 

"Regardless of whether BRC happens in 2021, we’re committed to elevating and expanding community engagement in all forms," Debucquoy-Dodley wrote. "We have a job to do and we want to do it with you." 

Source: The Burning Man Journal

FOLLOW BURNING MAN PROJECT:

Website: burningman.org
Facebook: facebook.com/burningman
Twitter: twitter.com/burningman
Instagram: instagram.com/burningman

Related

Burning Man
NEWS

Burning Man Asks for Donations to Ensure 2021 Return

But, will it be enough to save Black Rock City?

burning man
NEWS

Burning Man Organizers Share Update on COVID-19 Contingency Plans

Another gathering’s organizers are singing a different tune as coronavirus concerns escalate.

Culture_2020playa-sunset
EVENTS

Look Inside the 2020 Virtual Burning Man Multiverse

Fans created their own avatars and explored a simulated Black Rock City to take in the lights and sounds.

Burning Man
EVENTS

Burning Man Organizers Invite Fans to Discussion About Its Sustainability Solutions

Join on Friday to be the first to hear about Burning Man's progress on the "2030 Environmental Sustainability Roadmap."

Black-Rock-City-Aerial-Image-2015
NEWS

Burning Man 2020 Theme Revealed

2020's Burn will exploring the concept of "Multiverse."

A computer graphics rendering of the Temple of Direction at the 2019 edition of Burning Man.
EVENTS

Burning Man Announces The Temple of Direction for 2019 Edition

The Temple of Direction has been selected for next year by Burning Man Arts.

Burning Man
NEWS

Burning Man Project Launches Kindling, a Platform for Virtual Shared Live Experiences

Welcome to the virtual Multiverse.

Burning Man Festival
EVENTS

Paris Electronic Week 2019 to Include Panel on Burning Man

Paris Electronic Week has announced a brand new panel titled "What is Burning Man, really?"