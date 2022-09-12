Police Report 16 Arrests, 1 Death at Burning Man 2022

Skip to main content
Roughly 80,000 people made the pilgrimage to Black Rock City in 2022.

Despite some crappy things that went down at this year's Burning Man, police are reporting one of the tamest years in the event's history in terms of its criminal activity.

The Pershing County Sheriff's Office, which works with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to ensure the safety of Burning Man's attendees, reported just 16 arrests. That's down from 58 arrests at last year's iteration.

According to SFGATE, charges included battery of substantial bodily harm, domestic battery, possession of controlled substance, obstructing of a police officer, possession of paraphernalia and sales of controlled substance, among others.

Police also reported one death. Judge John Everett Williams, 69, of Huntingdon, Tennessee, died of natural causes on September 2nd while on his annual Burning Man pilgrimage. Williams worked with Anonymous Village, a clean and sober camp at the event, and volunteered with the Temple Guardians to help Burners dealing with the loss of a loved one, according to local reports.

By Jason Heffler
Following a three-year hiatus due to the impact of COVID-19, organizers welcomed Burners back to Black Rock City from August 28th to September 5th. Roughly 80,000 people attended the event, per Axios.

