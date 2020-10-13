Burning Man Launches New Series with Jennifer Cardini as Debut Guest - EDM.com - The Latest Electronic Dance Music News, Reviews & Artists
Burning Man Launches New Series with Jennifer Cardini as Debut Guest

Burning Man Launches New Series with Jennifer Cardini as Debut Guest

"Incandescence" aims to bring fans and creators closer through enlightened conversation.
Author:
Publish date:

Fredrik Altinell

Burning Man Project's live media platform Kindling has launched "Incandescence," a monthly curated program focusing on driving "enlightened conversations" through the perspective of creators.

The new virtual series has a mission to bring fans closer to artists of all types through deep dive explorations of their respective experiences and motivations to change the world. The series kicks off with a conversation between producer Jennifer Cardini and Pablo González Vargas, creator of the Mayan Warrior art car, a staple of Burning Man. 

Cardini is an internationally recognized techno tastemaker and owner of two labels, Correspondant and Dischi Autunno. Cardini additionally became the first female signee to Kompakt Records, a Cologne-based label, where she continued to be an agent of change. She's credited with spearheading a new creative movement in German dance music that blended house and disco influences. 

González Vargas is not only a successful craftsman, but also a thought leader in the business world. He founded his own fin-tech company Sr.Pago, a mobile payments platform that focuses on offering financial services to the unbanked. 

New episodes in the series will be released every third Thursday of the month. Tickets to Incandescence Episode 1 are being sold on a "pay what you can" basis via the Burning Man website.

FOLLOW JENNIFER CARDINI:

Facebook: facebook.com/jennifercardini
Twitter: twitter.com/jennifercardini
Instagram: instagram.com/jennifercardini
Spotify: spoti.fi/3jUnzbn

Related