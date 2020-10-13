Burning Man Launches New Series with Jennifer Cardini as Debut Guest

Burning Man Project's live media platform Kindling has launched "Incandescence," a monthly curated program focusing on driving "enlightened conversations" through the perspective of creators.

The new virtual series has a mission to bring fans closer to artists of all types through deep dive explorations of their respective experiences and motivations to change the world. The series kicks off with a conversation between producer Jennifer Cardini and Pablo González Vargas, creator of the Mayan Warrior art car, a staple of Burning Man.

Cardini is an internationally recognized techno tastemaker and owner of two labels, Correspondant and Dischi Autunno. Cardini additionally became the first female signee to Kompakt Records, a Cologne-based label, where she continued to be an agent of change. She's credited with spearheading a new creative movement in German dance music that blended house and disco influences.

González Vargas is not only a successful craftsman, but also a thought leader in the business world. He founded his own fin-tech company Sr.Pago, a mobile payments platform that focuses on offering financial services to the unbanked.

New episodes in the series will be released every third Thursday of the month. Tickets to Incandescence Episode 1 are being sold on a "pay what you can" basis via the Burning Man website.

