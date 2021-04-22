Burning Man Organizers Backpedal After Criticism for Mandatory Vaccination Comments

CEO Marian Goodell shared a statement noting that mandatory vaccination "challenges the concepts of radical inclusion."
Author:
Publish date:

Bureau of Land Management Nevada

After falsely claiming that the state of Nevada requires proof of vaccination at large-scale events, the organizers of Burning Man have backpedaled and addressed concerns from the festival's community.

According to the New York Post, the counter culture community lambasted CEO Marian Goodell after an April 8th update in which she suggested that the iconic festival would require proof of inoculation to gain entry. An ensuing video message shared by Goodell confirmed the plans.

"We are super aware [of concerns] and thank you for your feedback, and we are weighing the gravity of what that does," Goodell said in an ensuing statement shared on April 17th. "And we know that [mandatory vaccination] challenges the concepts of radical inclusion, but at this point we kind of look at the ten principals [sic] as kind of a body or work, and civic responsibility weighs in there heavily."

Burning Man

Art installation from the 2018 edition of Burning Man.

The 2021 edition of Burning Man still has not been confirmed by Goodell as organizers navigate the unpredictable pitfalls of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a recent blog post in the Burning Man Journal, over 21,000 people have directed donations to the fabled desert fest "to help keep the lights on and the fire burning."

Goodell said the final decision on the fate of Burning Man's 2021 iteration will come between April 23-30.

