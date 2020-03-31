Burning Man Postpones Main Ticket Sale for 2020 Event in Light of COVID-19

The organizers of Burning Man were among many who changed their tune last week as the escalation of COVID-19 has threatened gatherings farther and farther out on the horizon. Now, the minds behind the transformative gathering have postponed its main sale - which was slated to begin April 8th after registration opened on April 1st - for an indefinite period of time.

“As you all know, there’s a tremendous amount of uncertainty right now,” reads a post to the Burning Man website. “Given that reality, we believe the prudent next step is to postpone our upcoming ticket sale.”

The main sale is how regular attendees of the event secure admission, whereas the direct group sale that took place in February allowed for those participating in theme camp builds to lock in their spots. According to the update, organizers are exploring options to issue refunds to those who purchased them last month. “Issuing refunds would be challenging for our nonprofit, but we are examining all possible scenarios that would enable all of us to weather this storm,” reads a passage.

Until further notice, the 2020 edition of Burning Man is still slated to take place from August 30th-September 7th.

FOLLOW BURNING MAN:

Facebook: facebook.com/burningman

Twitter: twitter.com/burningman

Instagram: instagram.com/burningman

Website: burningman.org