Burning Man Announces 2022 Theme: Waking Dreams

The Burning Man Project is keeping the dream alive.

Earlier this month, Marian Goodell, CEO of the Burning Man Project, disclosed that after a second felled edition of the iconic Black Rock City gathering, the organization does not have the financial means to survive past the end of the year.

In an initiative to keep Burning Man in business, organizers held an art auction like none other to raise money for their nonprofit. Dubbed "Boundless Space: The Possibilities of Burning Man," the online charitable sale ran from September 30th to October 8th, reportedly raising hundreds of thousands of dollars by selling a unique collection of sculptures, paintings, collectibles, "mutant vehicles," NFTs, and one-of-a-kind experiences.

Following the successful fundraiser, it seems Burning Man is now financially solvent and able to confirm the Burn next year. The team has announced the 2022 Burning Man theme: Waking Dreams. The idea is to encourage the community to contemplate the potency of dreams and use them as a source for creation.

"The 2022 Burning Man theme will explore the transformative power of dreams, both literal and figurative, and celebrate the dreamers who channel this potent energy in eye-opening, often surrealistic, sometimes life-changing ways," reads the official announcement. "Because after all what is Black Rock City if not a collective manifestation of the community’s dreams?"

In a place where anything is possible—and we mean anything—this theme serves as a reminder that despite the hardships in life, we can live out our dreams when we come together as a community.

"After a long hazy blur of pandemic insomnia, unanchored in time and adrift between sleeping and waking, it’s time to start imagining the future again," the statement continues. "When we get back to Black Rock City in 2022, three years will have passed. That’s more than a thousand days and nights of pent-up hopes and desires, all coiled up in our psyches and ready to burst out onto the blank canvas of the Black Rock Desert. Whether it’s a dream of artistic expression, a yearning to connect with others in a fractured society, or simply a desire to live a more meaningful and authentic life, Burning Man is the place where dreams can and do come true."

