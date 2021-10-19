October 19, 2021
Burning Man Announces 2022 Theme: Waking Dreams

Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise/SCNG

Publish date:

Burning Man Announces 2022 Theme: Waking Dreams

"Because after all what is Black Rock City if not a collective manifestation of the community’s dreams?"
Author:

The Burning Man Project is keeping the dream alive.

Earlier this month, Marian Goodell, CEO of the Burning Man Project, disclosed that after a second felled edition of the iconic Black Rock City gathering, the organization does not have the financial means to survive past the end of the year. 

In an initiative to keep Burning Man in business, organizers held an art auction like none other to raise money for their nonprofit. Dubbed "Boundless Space: The Possibilities of Burning Man," the online charitable sale ran from September 30th to October 8th, reportedly raising hundreds of thousands of dollars by selling a unique collection of sculptures, paintings, collectibles, "mutant vehicles," NFTs, and one-of-a-kind experiences.

Following the successful fundraiser, it seems Burning Man is now financially solvent and able to confirm the Burn next year. The team has announced the 2022 Burning Man theme: Waking Dreams. The idea is to encourage the community to contemplate the potency of dreams and use them as a source for creation. 

Recommended Articles

spotify
OPINION

Wolf In Sheep's Clothing? How Spotify's Discovery Mode May Harm Artists and Listeners

The Discovery Mode feature feeds audiences the music that saves Spotify the most money, contradicting its original value proposition.

4 minutes ago
Lane 8
NEWS

Lane 8 Announces Release Date of Fourth Album, "Reviver"

The deep house virtuoso said his upcoming record is his "most dancefloor focused album yet."

30 minutes ago
gerson-repreza-PW3tJkRkSy8-unsplash
EVENTS

Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Black Coffee, More to Perform at Ibiza Spirit in Cancún: See the Full Lineup

The weeklong winter getaway aims to channel the culture and spirit of Ibiza.

1 hour ago

"The 2022 Burning Man theme will explore the transformative power of dreams, both literal and figurative, and celebrate the dreamers who channel this potent energy in eye-opening, often surrealistic, sometimes life-changing ways," reads the official announcement. "Because after all what is Black Rock City if not a collective manifestation of the community’s dreams?"

burning man

In a place where anything is possible—and we mean anything—this theme serves as a reminder that despite the hardships in life, we can live out our dreams when we come together as a community.

"After a long hazy blur of pandemic insomnia, unanchored in time and adrift between sleeping and waking, it’s time to start imagining the future again," the statement continues. "When we get back to Black Rock City in 2022, three years will have passed. That’s more than a thousand days and nights of pent-up hopes and desires, all coiled up in our psyches and ready to burst out onto the blank canvas of the Black Rock Desert. Whether it’s a dream of artistic expression, a yearning to connect with others in a fractured society, or simply a desire to live a more meaningful and authentic life, Burning Man is the place where dreams can and do come true."

FOLLOW BURNING MAN PROJECT:

Website: burningman.org
Facebook: facebook.com/burningman
Twitter: twitter.com/burningman
Instagram: instagram.com/burningman

Related

Burning Man 2012
EVENTS

Burning Man Announces 2021 Theme: Terra Incognita

"After a year without Black Rock City we’re all longing to reconnect – for a going home after all that staying home."

Burning Man
NEWS

Burning Man Asks for Donations to Ensure 2021 Return

But, will it be enough to save Black Rock City?

Screen-Shot-2021-03-18-at-11.00.28-AM
EVENTS

Burning Man Officially Postponed to 2022

Black Rock City organizers confirmed the news in a somber blog post.

Black Rock City
NEWS

Burning Man Organizers Retitle Festival's 2021 Theme Due to "Colonial History" Links

The original name was changed due to "implicit biases" and "default perspectives" connected to colonial history.

burning man
NEWS

Burning Man 2021 Still In Limbo, Organizers Promise Official Update in February

A Burning Man Project exec said "it’s impossible to say right now if Black Rock City can happen in 2021."

Black-Rock-City-Aerial-Image-2015
NEWS

Burning Man 2020 Theme Revealed

2020's Burn will exploring the concept of "Multiverse."

burning man
EVENTS

Burning Man Releases Tickets for Second Virtual Burn

Black Rock City Virtual Reality will host thousands of participants over 200 camps, a bevy of virtual art installations, and over 1,000 events.

Burning Man Project Question in the dust
EVENTS

Burning Man CEO Provides Detailed Update on Festival's 2021 Edition

No matter the outcome, Marian Goodell says "art needs to happen."