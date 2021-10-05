Burning Man is Selling Sculptures, Paintings, and NFTs to Stay in Business: Report

The art will be made available for purchase at the prestigious Sotheby's auction house.

The Burning Man Project is selling art to help fund their long-term goal of bringing Black Rock City to life year after year.

For the past few days, organizers behind the legendary desert event have been hosting an auction on the prestigious auction house Sotheby's to raise money for their nonprofit organization. The lot includes work by 180 artists from all over the world who were inspired by the event and features everything from paintings to sculptures and, of course, NFTs.

While a nonprofit selling expensive art like this may be surprising to some, a report from Billboard suggested the move is necessary for the survival of the organization. Marian Goodell, CEO of the Burning Man Project, explained how the organization does not have enough money to survive past the end of the year.

"We’re going to have to start selling tickets otherwise we don’t have enough money," Goodell said. "We have money to get to the end of year barely. Like, barely literally. We don’t have December. The auction is going to be important."

In a recent episode of their podcast Burning Man Live, Kim Cook, the Director of Creative Initiatives, spoke about the auction and placed emphasis on how it will not interfere with their values.

In addition to the podcast episode dedicated to the fundraiser, The Burning Man Project has been collecting stories from the artists behind the work featured in the auction and sharing them on their website. In the journal, readers can learn the significance of the pieces and see what experiences inside Black Rock City and beyond drove the artists to create.

"The Boundless Space… The Possibilities of Burning Man" auction runs from September 30th, 2021 to October 8th, 2021 at 11AM ET (8AM PT). You can view the listings on Sotheby's auction house.

