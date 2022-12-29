Here's a Collection of Free iPhone Wallpapers With Unbelievable Photos From Burning Man

Photographer Jamen Percy wants to help you capture the magical moments of Black Rock City.

Percy, a member of the Burning Man Documentation Team, has released a collection of free, downloadable wallpapers featuring stunning photography from the 2022 Burn. He says the collection, which features 50 images, is a "gift to the Burner community."

Gifting is one of the 10 Principles of Burning Man, a list of guidelines developed in 2004 by the event's co-founder, Larry Harvey, that reflect "the community’s ethos and culture."

Percy's images feature aerial views of the Black Rock City metropolis, the Temple and the Man, as well as the various intricate art installations, structures and mutant vehicles of Burning Man. Some of his photos even use the iPhone's new "depth effect," which allows elements of images to overlay the display's time and widgets.

You can peruse and download Percy's free Burning Man 2022 iPhone wallpapers here.