Skip to main content
U.K. Business Owner Converts Old Pharmacy Into "Micro-Club" Experience

U.K. Business Owner Converts Old Pharmacy Into "Micro-Club" Experience

Just 60 clubbers can fill the capacity of TROPI's Bar, whose owner believes the "micro-club" is the first of its kind.

Newcastle Chronicle

Just 60 clubbers can fill the capacity of TROPI's Bar, whose owner believes the "micro-club" is the first of its kind.

The upcoming Easter holiday in the U.K. will have something additional to celebrate for residents of Houghton-le-Spring: the debut of the city's first "micro-club."

TROPI's Bar embodies the essence of an exclusive clubbing experience. And with a capacity of just 60 patrons, exclusivity is built into its very design.

Dubbed a "micro-club" by its owner, Michael Donkin, TROPI's will take the place of a shuttered pharmacy. Donkin and his wife Steph had an eye on the spot, especially given the two simultaneously manage the adjacent Evolution Fitness gym.

"It was a pharmacy originally, it was basically a double shop front," Donkin told Chronicle Live, who reported that attendees can expect a "booming club atmosphere" at TROPI's. "We've got a premises license on it and as far as I'm aware it's the first of its kind."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

nile rodgers
NEWS

Watch Nile Rodgers Explain His Introduction to Daft Punk and How "Get Lucky" Came to Be

The legendary Chic guitarist recounts connecting with Daft Punk and the recording process of "Get Lucky."

By Cameron Sunkel4 hours ago
0_SGP_NEC_080422BAR01JPG
NEWS

U.K. Business Owner Converts Old Pharmacy Into "Micro-Club" Experience

Just 60 clubbers can fill the capacity of TROPI's Bar, whose owner believes the "micro-club" is the first of its kind.

By Cameron Sunkel5 hours ago
swedish house mafia
Lifestyle

Absolut Vodka Teams Up With Swedish House Mafia to Develop Album-Themed Cocktail

The Swedish vodka brand is also launching Absolut.Land, a metaverse experience featuring a "custom jukebox" that will play the trio's long-awaited debut album during Coachella.

By Cameron Sunkel5 hours ago
TROPI's Bar

Michael Donkin outside Tropi's Bar in Houghton-le-Spring.

TROPI's will technically operate as a club-themed pub, but Donkin reportedly intends to bring in DJs to play house music onsite and maintain an upscale atmosphere. As expected, it's sure to be close quarters in the club's main room, measuring just 9 by 9 meters.

Nevertheless, with live performers on the premises, the intimate establishment promises booming potential.

It all kicks off this Friday, April 15th with a special soft VIP launch followed by the full-scale opening of TROPI's the following evening. You can find out more via the venue's Facebook page.

Related

37760060_10156457944636585_3819436797683826688_o
NEWS

Wilkinson Announces New London Club Night ‘Sleepless’

Wilkinson returns to the underground with a three hour set at Egg London.

strip club
INDUSTRY

France's Nightlife Sector Remains Shuttered While Strip Clubs Reopen

French Members of Parliament point out the absurdity of opening swinger's clubs while nightclubs remain shuttered.

general
NEWS

UK Nightclub Study Hosts First Lawful Gathering in Over a Year With No Social Distancing, 3,000-Capacity

Attendees were in disbelief that they were able to attend live performances from Jayda G and Lewis Boardman over the weekend.

police
NEWS

Man Sentenced After Admitting to 13 Counts of Voyeurism at U.K. Music Festival

Christopher Bicourt, 44, reportedly privately filmed numerous attendees at Warm Up Festival for his own gratification.

dj djing
NEWS

First-Ever DJ Workshop for the Deaf In the U.K. Scheduled for 2022

Deaf Rave continues to create more inclusive opportunities for music fans and aspiring artists alike from the deaf community.

image
NEWS

Clubber Attempts to Sneak Into The Warehouse Project Using Homemade "Lifetime Access Pass"

After initially causing confusion at the door of The Warehouse Project in Manchester, one clubber was rewarded for his craftiness.

22859885_1717094981642241_7270903192708061065_o
NEWS

The Warehouse Project Release 2018 Calendar and Drop Huge News on Their Future

The 2018 calendar is out and WHP is on the move.

Buy-XTC-Red-Bull-Logo-258-mg-MDMA-Pills
NEWS

U.K. Teen Dies After Consuming MDMA and Reportedly Being Denied Access to Water

The teen is believed to have taken a "Red Bull" pressed pill.