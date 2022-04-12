U.K. Business Owner Converts Old Pharmacy Into "Micro-Club" Experience

The upcoming Easter holiday in the U.K. will have something additional to celebrate for residents of Houghton-le-Spring: the debut of the city's first "micro-club."

TROPI's Bar embodies the essence of an exclusive clubbing experience. And with a capacity of just 60 patrons, exclusivity is built into its very design.

Dubbed a "micro-club" by its owner, Michael Donkin, TROPI's will take the place of a shuttered pharmacy. Donkin and his wife Steph had an eye on the spot, especially given the two simultaneously manage the adjacent Evolution Fitness gym.

"It was a pharmacy originally, it was basically a double shop front," Donkin told Chronicle Live, who reported that attendees can expect a "booming club atmosphere" at TROPI's. "We've got a premises license on it and as far as I'm aware it's the first of its kind."

Michael Donkin outside Tropi's Bar in Houghton-le-Spring. Newcastle Chronicle

TROPI's will technically operate as a club-themed pub, but Donkin reportedly intends to bring in DJs to play house music onsite and maintain an upscale atmosphere. As expected, it's sure to be close quarters in the club's main room, measuring just 9 by 9 meters.

Nevertheless, with live performers on the premises, the intimate establishment promises booming potential.

It all kicks off this Friday, April 15th with a special soft VIP launch followed by the full-scale opening of TROPI's the following evening. You can find out more via the venue's Facebook page.