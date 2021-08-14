Ibiza's Café Mambo Launches Contest to Find Next Sunset DJ
DJs have until the end of the month to prepare their best chill-out mix.
Ibiza Spotlight

Ibiza's Café Mambo is teaming up with Absolut Vodka to provide one DJ the performance opportunity of a lifetime.

A staple of Ibiza's "sunset strip," Café Mambo has been a family-run business for over two decades, and a variety of iconic DJs have graced its stage, such as Carl Cox, Fatboy Slim, and Swedish House Mafia.

Now the storied venue is running a contest to determine who will play a sunset set at the picturesque beachfront property. DJs need only put together their best 30-minute chill out mix, upload it to Mixcloud, and tag it #CafeMamboAbsolutDJcompetition in order to be considered. Mixes need over 50 plays to qualify for the shortlist and a winner will ultimately be decided by Café Mambo's resident DJs Jason Bye, Andy Baxter, Danny O, and Sara de Araújo.

To get your creative juices flowing check out the Spotify playlist below, put together by Ibiza Spotlight in order to put yourself in the proper Café Mambo mindset. The deadline to enter the competition is August 31st and a final winner will be selected by September 15th. 

