Coachella and Other Large-Scale Music Festivals Not Part of California's Reopening Plan

The state of California is poised to reopen its economy by summer 2021, but it seems that large-scale music festivals and conventions will remain on hold for much longer. 

June 15th remains the target date for statewide reopening without the tiered system, provided that vaccines remain readily available and COVID-19 cases continue to decline. However, festivals like Coachella might have to wait until October for a return to normalcy. 

Citing COVID-19 safety concerns, Coachella organizers moved the festival from October 2021 to April 2022.

Large-scale conventions and events with a capacity exceeding 5,000 will not be allowed to operate without proof of vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test for attendees until October. International attendees to festivals and events will only be allowed if all have been vaccinated, according to the new rule. While Coachella remains outdoors, its original planned date has already been moved from October 2021 to April 2022

"We don't yet have the path for those to occur at the same size and scope that they have traditionally, but we are working with those organizers and event planners to make sure that we're on a path to allow those to occur ... likely after June 15," said Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly, Desert Sun reports.

Further information is yet to be provided by the California Department of Health. 

