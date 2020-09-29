Calvin Harris Blasts UK Government: "You've Lost Sight of What Life is About"

Calvin Harris took to social media yesterday, September 28th, to blast the UK government for its treatment of the music industry in the wake of COVID-19.

The Grammy Award-winning music producer and DJ shared a scathing statement on Instagram, writing that the UK government is "treating [the] music industry like shit." " [It] contributes 5bn to the economy, generates massive tax revenues for NHS and other public services...besides that, culture is extremely fucking important...you’ve lost sight of what life is about...you’d rather live in a world of supermarkets and pharmaceutical drugs," Harris continued.

To further drive home his sentiments, Harris also cited an article by UK Music that analyzed its own 2019 "Music By Numbers" report. Key 2018 music industry figures from the dossier include £5.2 billion contributed to the UK economy, £1.1 billion amassed by the live music sector (up 10% from £991 million in 2017), and an all-time high employment rate of 190,935 in 2018.

When a troll entered the comment section and called him a "sell out," Harris fired back. "It's a metaphorical image daft c*nt... and aye as someone who didn't come from money worked in a fish factory and Safeway before becoming one of the most successful british [sic] producers of all time, I'll make my fucking comment," he asserted. A bevy of Harris' electronic music counterparts have since backed up his post in its comment section, including Kaskade, Cedric Gervais, Quintino, Showtek, Pete Tong, Ummet Ozcan, and Deniz Koyu, among others.

