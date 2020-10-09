Calvin Harris Claps Back at "Slander" of UK Club Culture: "I Was Brought Up on House Music"

Just over a week after he blasted the UK government for its treatment of the music industry in the wake of COVID-19, Calvin Harris has returned to double down on his barbs.

The Grammy Award-winning music producer and DJ took to Instagram to share a video of a grumpy critic, who lambasted house music. "Unfortunately we've got a generation of young songwriters who've grown up, brought up on house music, and house music is the worst songwriting. There isn't any songwriting skills in house music, to me."

"The dance music & club culture slander continues in the UK," Harris wrote. "I was brought up on house music." Many major dance music artists came to Harris' defense in the comment section and expresses their dismay, including Disclosure, Gorgon City, Oliver Heldens, Showtek, Hook N Sling, Los Frequencies, and D.O.D, among others.

Closing the post with a metaphorical middle finger, Harris also shared a photo from 2013, when he won the Ivor Novello Songwriter of the Year award.

FOLLOW CALVIN HARRIS:

Facebook: facebook.com/calvinharris

Twitter: twitter.com/CalvinHarris

Instagram: instagram.com/calvinharris

Spotify: spoti.fi/3hxLKvx