Calvin Harris Shares Letter from 1999 Ahead of Forthcoming Defected Records Debut

Calvin Harris reminded us recently that even the most successful producers started from humble beginnings. As he announced the news of his forthcoming Defected Records debut, titled "Live Without Your Love," Calvin Harris also shared a letter from over twenty years ago dating back to when the superstar producer submitted his first demo to the label.

The handwritten letter was from Defected's founder, Simon Dunmore, who thanked young Adam Wiles, Calvin Harris' real name, for his submission. Although the demo did not fit the label, Dunmore seemed impressed by the submission and eager to stay in touch.

Years later, Calvin Harris has progressed from bedroom producer to the upper echelon of the both the dance music community and the mainstream. Despite the passing of time, Wiles and Dunmore have remained in touch. It was reportedly during a Calvin Harris livestream event that an unreleased demo of "Live Without Your Love" caught the attention of Defected's A&R team, leading the label to ultimately sign the track. Subsequently, Calvin Harris played a set as Love Regenerator for the recent Defected Records Virtual Festival.

The new Calvin Harris single "Live Without Your Love" features Steve Lacy and is due out on June 11th, 2020.

