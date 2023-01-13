If you need a sign that 2023 is going to be a good year, here it is.

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding are back in the studio. On Thursday, Harris posted a photo of himself and his "I Need Your Love" collaborator in the studio together. And fans will be thrilled to hear they're working on new music.

"Back in studio!! It’s time for the third installment of our banging song trilogy," Harris wrote.

While Harris and Goulding recently celebrated 10 years since the release of their chart-topping "I Need Your Love" last year, it’s been a long time since the pair were spotted making music. It’s been nine years since they dropped their second dancefloor hit, 2014's "Outside," so it seems a reunion is long overdue.

The news arrives in the wake of Harris' booking at this year's Coachella, where he'll perform for the first time since 2016. Meanwhile, Goulding recently postponed the release of her hotly anticipated fifth album, Higher Than Heaven. She said record, which is said to return to her EDM roots, is now scheduled to release on March 24th.

Goulding also said she pushed the album's release due to "exciting opportunities" that came up in recent weeks, so we'll have to wait and see if her session with Harris plays a role.

