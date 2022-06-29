Calvin Harris Reveals Monster List of Collaborators for "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2"
Is it really summer without new music from Calvin Harris?
The last few weeks have been tantamount to torture for fans of the chart-topping "Summer" producer, who has been cryptically teasing the follow-up to his influential Funk Wav Bounces album, which came out almost five years ago. Feel old yet?
Harris has now announced that the hotly anticipated record, which he has called the "maddest album" he's ever produced, is slated to drop in early August. He also finally revealed the staggering list of collaborators who contributed to Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2.
If the crossover potential of Vol. 1 was hot, that of its successor is downright volcanic. The album's monster list of collaborators is akin to a Grammy Award repository, boasting vocal features from Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Pharrell, Busta Rhymes, Pusha T, Charlie Puth, Snoop Dogg and Migos' Offset, among others.
Check out Harris' announcement below for the full list as well as a preview of a new track from the album, due out on August 5th. You can pre-save Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 here.
