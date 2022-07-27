Calvin Harris Reveals Star-Studded Tracklist for "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2"
Over five years after its predecessor, the release of Calvin Harris' Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 album is just about a week away.
The last few months have been tantamount to torture for fans of the chart-topping "Summer" producer, who had been cryptically teasing the follow-up to 2017's influential Vol. 1, saying back in March that it's the "maddest album" he's ever produced. And if its tracklist is any indication, he wasn't kidding around.
If the crossover potential of Funk Wave Bounces Vol. 1 was hot, that of its successor is downright volcanic. The tracklist, which Harris revealed today, is brimming with monster collaborations. Highlights include "New To You" (with Normani, Tinashe and Migos' Offset) and "Day One" (with Pharrell and Pusha T).
Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 is due out on August 5th via Sony. You can pre-save the album here and check out the full tracklist below.
