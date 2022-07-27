Skip to main content
Calvin Harris Reveals Star-Studded Tracklist for "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2"

Calvin Harris Reveals Star-Studded Tracklist for "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2"

Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Pharrell, Busta Rhymes and many more will appear on the hotly anticipated album.

c/o Press

Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Pharrell, Busta Rhymes and many more will appear on the hotly anticipated album.

Over five years after its predecessor, the release of Calvin Harris' Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 album is just about a week away.

The last few months have been tantamount to torture for fans of the chart-topping "Summer" producer, who had been cryptically teasing the follow-up to 2017's influential Vol. 1, saying back in March that it's the "maddest album" he's ever produced. And if its tracklist is any indication, he wasn't kidding around. 

If the crossover potential of Funk Wave Bounces Vol. 1 was hot, that of its successor is downright volcanic. The tracklist, which Harris revealed today, is brimming with monster collaborations. Highlights include "New To You" (with Normani, Tinashe and Migos' Offset) and "Day One" (with Pharrell and Pusha T).

Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 is due out on August 5th via Sony. You can pre-save the album here and check out the full tracklist below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

avicii
INDUSTRY

Avicii, Skrillex, DJ Snake Make Rolling Stone's "Greatest Dance Songs of All-Time" List

Aphex Twin, Green Velvet and Disclosure also made the list, which comprises 200 songs.

By Lennon Cihak2 hours ago
edc orlando
EVENTS

Alison Wonderland, REZZ, Rusko, More to Play EDC Orlando 2022: See the Full Lineup

Insomniac's November festival will also feature performances from Above & Beyond, DJ Snake, Martin Garrix, SLANDER, Said The Sky, SVDDEN DEATH and many more.

By Nick Yopko3 hours ago
tanner-boriack-hxnBkzz9iL4-unsplash
INDUSTRY

"Race to the Bottom": U.S. Representative Drafts Letter to Congress for Music Streaming Royalty Reform

"Streaming music platforms' payouts per stream are minuscule, and declining each year—leaving working musicians with little of the income generated by these platforms."

By Lennon Cihak4 hours ago
The tracklist of Calvin Harris' "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2" album, which features Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Pharrell, Snoop Dogg, Tinashe and more.

The tracklist of Calvin Harris' "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2" album, which features Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Pharrell, Snoop Dogg, Tinashe and more.

FOLLOW CALVIN HARRIS:

Facebook: facebook.com/calvinharris
Twitter: twitter.com/CalvinHarris
Instagram: instagram.com/calvinharris
Spotify: spoti.fi/3mmhsk7

Related

calvin harris snoop dogg
NEWS

Calvin Harris Teases New Collaboration With Snoop Dogg From "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2"

"Ladies and gentleman, boys and girls, I'd like to welcome you inside the Snoop Dogg, Calvin Harris experience," Snoop says in the teaser.

Calvin Harris
NEWS

Calvin Harris Confirms Long-Awaited "Funk Wav Bounces" Sequel

We can only imagine the star-power that will shape the successor of Harris' fan-favorite 2017 album.

Calvin Harris, Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Pharrell
MUSIC RELEASES

Calvin Harris Enlists Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell for Summertime Jam, "Stay With Me"

"Stay With Me" is the latest single from Calvin Harris's forthcoming album, "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2."

calvin harris dua lipa young thug
MUSIC RELEASES

Calvin Harris Drops Lead Single From "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2" With Dua Lipa and Young Thug: Listen to "Potion"

Calvin Harris went big with his first re-introduction to the sun-soaked universe of "Funk Wav Bounces."

calvin harris
MUSIC RELEASES

Calvin Harris and 21 Savage Join Forces for Hip-Pop Jam, "New Money"

The hedonistic track is the second single to arrive from Harris' "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2" album, his first in five years.

dj-calvin-harris-car-crash
NEWS

Sony Financial Report Reveals New Calvin Harris is on the Way

Well that's an interesting way to announce a new album.

Calvin Harris - Heatstroke
MUSIC RELEASES

Calvin Harris Brings Out Star-Studded Cast for New Single "Heatstroke"

Featuring Ariana Grande, Young Thug, and Pharell Williams 'Heatstroke' is a surefire chart topper!

the weeknd
MUSIC RELEASES

Electronic Music Pulls the Strings of The Weeknd's "Dawn FM" Album—With Production From Calvin Harris, Swedish House Mafia

Despite its escapist narrative and lovelorn motifs, at its core, "Dawn FM" was designed for dance parties.