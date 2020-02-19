Calvin Harris Just Sold His Los Angeles Home for $7 Million

Calvin Harris (real name Adam Richard Wiles) has a lot to celebrate these days. Not only has he been rolling out a string of amazing tracks and gearing up for his return to Coachella, but he's had a major win on the real estate front. The famed Scottish DJ/producer has been trying to sell some of his Los Angeles properties for years now and he's officially found a taker.

According to Variety, Wiles just unloaded his sleek Hollywood Hills compound for a whopping $7 million, the same price he purchased it for back in 2013, to the tech entrepreneur Stephen Garden in an all-cash deal. The beautiful, "zen-inspired" home nestled right above the iconic Sunset Strip features a 4,100 sq. ft. main house, a two-story detached guest house, a pool/spa area, and top-of-the-line privacy and security additions. This home screams real estate envy.

As previously mentioned, Wiles has been on the top of his game after announcing his Love Regenerator project. Since then he's released the two-track EP, Love Regenerator 1, and followed it up with Love Regenerator 2. Fans have been loving his new sonic direction leaning more on the house and techno side. 2020 is looking to be a good year for the esteemed producer.

H/T: Your EDM

