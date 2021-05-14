Listen to a Preview of Calvin Harris' Next Big Summer Hit

The unreleased track was perfectly summed up in a new video by Harris in five simple words: "I've got a big banger."

Calvin Harris' sun-kissed music has always been synonymous with summer. And as summer 2021 approaches, it looks like he is ready to drop his next dance anthem.

Harris took to Instagram today to share a triumphant preview of a bubbly new song, which he referred to as "Big summer energy buzz." A pop-house hybrid, the track turns back the clock to Harris' 18 Months era, when his music dominated the mainstream and bulldozed the boundaries between EDM and pop.

Harris' last original release arrived back in August 2020, when he teamed up with the Weeknd for the R&B-inspired nu-disco track "Over Now." He also leaned into his Love Regenerator alias last year, unveiling the acid house EP Moving before joining forces with fellow Grammy winner Steve Lacy for the Defected Records hit "Live Without Your Love."

The unreleased song was perfectly summed up in a new video by Harris in five simple words: "I've got a big banger." Check it out below.

