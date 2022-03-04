Skip to main content
Calvin Harris Confirms Long-Awaited "Funk Wav Bounces" Sequel

Calvin Harris Confirms Long-Awaited "Funk Wav Bounces" Sequel

We can only imagine the star-power that will shape the successor of Harris' fan-favorite 2017 album.

Mike Davies

We can only imagine the star-power that will shape the successor of Harris' fan-favorite 2017 album.

Calvin Harris is here to steal the summer before it even starts.

"Vol. 2 is gonna be mad," Harris tweeted coyly. But that was all fans needed to hear to get the message loud and clear—there will indeed be a successor to Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1.

Harris' last album arrived seemingly an eternity ago in the summer of 2017. A feature-heavy electronic album stylistically at the intersection of uplifting funk and hip-hop, the record continues to stand out as something of a black sheep in Harris' broader discography. Nonetheless, it has aged incredibly well, and at the time of writing the album has cleared well over 2 billion streams on Spotify alone. 

It's impossible to discuss Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 however without mentioning its star-power. Harris secured a dream list of features, including Frank Ocean, Katy Perry, Migos, Nicki Minaj, Khalid and John Legend, among others.. 

The news of a follow-up will inevitably have the rumor mill churning as to who will appear on the project, but Charlie Puth may have just delivered our first clue.

Harris has not yet revealed any concrete details about Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, including a release date. 

