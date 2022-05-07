Skip to main content
Calvin Harris Teases New Collaboration With Snoop Dogg From "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2"

Calvin Harris Teases New Collaboration With Snoop Dogg From "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2"

"Ladies and gentleman, boys and girls, I'd like to welcome you inside the Snoop Dogg, Calvin Harris experience," Snoop says in the teaser.

HITS Daily Double

"Ladies and gentleman, boys and girls, I'd like to welcome you inside the Snoop Dogg, Calvin Harris experience," Snoop says in the teaser.

Speculation around Calvin Harris' list of collaborators who will appear on the hotly anticipated Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 continues to grow after the superstar DJ teased new music with none other than the Doggfather himself.

Harris and Snoop Dogg previously connected in the studio on the sultry summer single "Holiday," which also featured John Legend and Migos' Takeoff. The cut was released on Harris' groundbreaking hip-hop and electronic crossover album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 in 2017.

The teaser of their follow-up doesn't reveal much as to what the track will ultimately sound like, but its introduction certainly has piqued our interest. In the brief clip, Snoop is heard setting the stage: "Ladies and gentleman, boys and girls, I'd like to welcome you inside the Snoop Dogg, Calvin Harris experience," he says. "Ya dig?"

Check out the preview below.

The upcoming Funk Wav Bounces sequel is an effort five years in the making, and Harris has repeatedly assured fans it'll be worth the wait. While there have been few nuggets of information until this point as to who will be joining Harris on the album, we expect the revelations to keep coming as we draw near the project's imminent summer release.

"Get ready!!! It’s the maddest album I’ve ever put together by a lonnnggg way," Harris tweeted yesterday. May 6th.

