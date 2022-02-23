Calvin Harris to Return to Ibiza for 2022 Summer Residency at Ushuaïa

Calvin Harris is returning to Ibiza's most iconic nightclub for a massive summer 2022 residency.

The chart-topping DJ's Ushuaïa Ibiza residency will take place on Fridays from June 3rd to September 2nd, a total of 14 days. Harris held a six-day residency at the fabled Playa d'en Bossa open-air venue back in 2019 and drew record numbers.

Ushuaïa Ibiza is globally renowned, known for its momentous DJ sets over the years from an immeasurable number of electronic music legends. Paired with its unrivaled party atmosphere and jaw-dropping production, these performances are central to the club's reputation as one of the most revered on the White Isle.

Tickets to Harris' summer 2022 Ushuaïa Ibiza residency are on sale now for 80€ ($102 USD). You can purchase them here.

c/o Ushuaïa Ibiza

Harris' genre-shifting "Feel So Close" turned 10 years old last August. After he finished the track, he had just wrapped up his last "band"-style gig at Creamfields and was ready to take a step back so he could "blend into the background a bit." And in just a few short hours in the studio, Harris produced one of the most successful and recognizable tracks in EDM history.

"I had discovered when I was much younger that there is something so comforting about piano, a bass guitar and a vocal and very little else," Harris said in an Instagram post at the time. "This was exactly the sort of musical hug I needed."

FOLLOW CALVIN HARRIS:

Facebook: facebook.com/calvinharris

Twitter: twitter.com/CalvinHarris

Instagram: instagram.com/calvinharris

Spotify: spoti.fi/3mmhsk7