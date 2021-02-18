CamelPhat Announces Launch of New Record Label

After a Grammy Award nomination and critically acclaimed debut album, oftentimes the next natural step for an artist is to start a record label. Enter famed "Cola" producers CamelPhat, who have announced the launch of their very own imprint.

Following the release of their expansive and critically acclaimed debut Dark Matter, the famed electronic music production and DJ tandem is set to launch a new dance music banner in summer 2021. The duo took to Twitter today, February 18th, to announce the news and invite music producers to submit demos to the label, which hasn't been publicly named at this time.

Artists can send their tracks for consideration to this email address. CamelPhat is accepting SoundCloud links only. Check out their announcement below.

