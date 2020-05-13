Camp Bisco Officially Postpones 2020 Event

Scranton, Pennsylvania's outdoor festival haven Camp Bisco today announced the official postponement of its 2020 event. The 2020 installment of Camp Bisco was originally scheduled on July 9th to 11th and will now take place almost one year to the day, on July 8th to 10th, 2021.

Camp Bisco's organizers took to Twitter yesterday to announce the heartbreaking news and share an official statement, which you can read in full below. While patrons are able to request a full refund, ticket-holders who opt to hold onto their passes in anticipation for the 2021 event will gain access to a pre-party concert on July 7th, 2021, which is one day before Camp Bisco opens up to the general public.

Greetings Bisco Fam –



After much consideration, we have decided to reschedule Camp Bisco 2020 to July 8-10, 2021. We are extremely saddened by this decision, but the safety of the festival goers, artists, crews and staff is our number one priority.



Hold on to your 2020 Camp Bisco passes – they will be valid for Camp Bisco 2021. Expect an epic Camp lineup similar to this year with some amazing additions, massive production and an immersive projection mapping experience.



Current passholders who hold onto their festival passes for next year will receive an exclusive Camp Bisco pre-party concert on the evening of Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Fans who would like a full refund have Wednesday, June 10, 2020 to make that request. Current passholders will receive an email from Front Gate Tickets within 72 hours including details for both options.



We here at Camp HQ are very appreciative of your patience as we worked through this. We love you all so much. Stay safe and stay healthy.



Next Stop: Camp Bisco 2021

Camp Bisco, which takes place at Scranton's picturesque Montage Mountain, annually features some of the biggest and most popular names in electronic music. The 2020 installment was no different, as organizers dropped a mammoth lineup back in March of this year. Primed for performances this year were Bassnectar, GRiZ, Subtronics, TroyBoi, Medasin, SVDDEN DEATH, SNBRN, and Elderbrook, among many others.

You can find out more via Camp Bisco's official website here.

