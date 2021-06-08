Cannabis Consumption Lounges Are Coming to Las Vegas

Some existing cannabis retailers are already adding lounge space to their infrastructure after the state of Nevada legalized cannabis consumption lounges.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has paved the way for legal cannabis consumption lounges with the passage of AB341.

While the state legalized cannabis in 2017, there has previously not been a legal venue for recreational users to consume it publicly. With the new legislation signed, two new licensing classes have been created: one for “retail cannabis consumption lounges” and a second for “independent cannabis consumption lounges."

The creation of new entertainment experiences around cannabis should only fortify Vegas' reputation as one of the world's foremost entertainment capitals. The city's largest dispensary, Planet 13—a gigantic 23,000 square foot super-center with several onsite restaurants—had publicly stated that they are ready to break ground on their lounge space as soon as the law was passed.

"I am thrilled that Governor Sisolak has signed AB341 into law! Consumption lounges will finally provide a lawful place for both tourists and locals to safely consume cannabis,” said Assemblyman Steve Yeager, who sponsored the bill, in a statement to Marijuana Moment. "In addition, lounges will help grow Nevada’s small business economy and create hundreds of jobs. In addition, consumption lounges will further solidify Las Vegas’ status as the entertainment capital of the world as well as THE destination for cannabis tourism."

You can read more about AB431 here.